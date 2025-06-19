Last chance to register for additional CET of BCA, BBA, BMS & BBM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell decided to hold an additional common entrance test (CET) for the admissions to BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM.

The CET Cell held the first online entrance test of this year on April 29 and 30. The examination result was declared on June 4. Many candidates could not appear for the first examination. The candidates, parents and institutions requested the CET Centre and the Government through telephone or e-mail, by visiting the CET Centre to conduct the additional test.

Considering the academic interest of the concerned candidates, the Government approved the proposal for additional CET for admission to BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM degree courses. This will provide one more opportunity to apply for the second CET.

The registration process for the additional test has already started and its last date is June 20.

Box

Who can apply

The following candidates will be eligible for the said additional common entrance examination.

--Additional examination opportunity is being provided to the interested candidates who could not appear for the first CET held on April 29 and 30.

--Also, those candidates who appeared for the first can apply

-- The highest pass mark of both examinations will be considered for admission if the student takes the additional test.