Last date to confirm admissions under RTE today

Aurangabad, May 9:

The last date to confirm admissions for the selected students on seats reserved under the Right to Education Act is May 10. There is no possibility of a date extension, so, those candidates whose names are on the waiting list will get an opportunity on the vacant posts from May 13.

Officers from the RTE Cell said that the parents of the students would get a message on their mobile phones from Friday onwards. The Education Department received 17,393 applications for the 4,301 seats in 575 schools of the district for the academic year 2022-23. The draw of lots was picked in Pune. The list of selected 4,193 candidates was released on the portal.

The last date of admission confirmation is May 10. Of them, 2,622 confirmed their admissions so far. Officers said that there is less possibility to give an extension for the registration date. The waiting list was already released. The parents of waiting list students will get messages on their registered phone number after May 13 about the selection.