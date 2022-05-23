Last date to register for different scholarships is May 31

Aurangabad, May 23:

The online registration for the different scholarships of the State and Central Governments has already begun for the students of the postgraduate course.

The students who are pursuing various PG courses can apply up to May 31 on the portal (mahadbtmahait.gov.in) for the academic year 2021-22.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) asked the students to submit the hardcopy of the application forms along with the required documents and recommendation letter of the department heads in the PG Department before the current month ends.

Those who will not submit the hardcopy with the PG section will deprive of the scholarship. The academic departments will have to verify the application form and forward it to the Social Welfare Department on or before June 3 as per the norms. New registration or renewal of the scholarship can be done on the scholarship portal.

The Social Welfare Department and Higher Education Department implement various scholarships for the postgraduate and university students of socially and economically backward sections across the State so that they should not face financial problem while studying.

Their names are the Government of India Scholarship and Freeship schemes, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship, Panjabrao Deshmukh Hostel Maintenance Allowance and Eklavya Scholarship Scheme