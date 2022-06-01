Last rites performed on Dr Alka Ekbote

Aurangabad, May 31:

Last rites were performed on the city’s prominent clinical geneticist Dr Alka Ekbote at Pratapnagar crematorium, at 10 pm on Tuesday.

She died in an accident on Gangotri National Highway at Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday midnight after her vehicle fell into a 100-meter feet valley.

Family members, relatives, public representatives, doctors and workers paid tributes to Dr Alka at her residence in Cidco today.

Her dead body was brought here on Tuesday evening from Delhi by a flight. Dr Vyankatesh Ekbote, daughter Ayra, son Arnav and Rajni Sethi arrived in the city at 8 pm today.

Her family members held each other's hands and offered prayer and tribute to her.

MLA Atul Save, Dr Natasha Verma, Dr Satish Deshpande, Rajesh Savji, Dr Thomas Geroge, Dr Milind Vaishnav, Dr Sunil Deshpande, Dr Himanshu Gupta, Dr Shrikant Sahasrabuddhe, Dr Deodutta Deshmukh, Dr A M Dhamdhere, Dr Ajit Bhagwat, Dr Ujwala Dahiphade, Dr Santosh Ranjalkar, Dr Yashwant Gade, industrialist Milind Kelkar, Mohin Kelkar, Natasha Zarin, Rahul Mogle and others were present.

Dr Vyankatesh gives mental support to children

Upon reaching the residence, Dr Vyankatesh Ekbote asked his son Arnav and daughter Ayra about their health and gave mental support.

Ayra’s leg was injured and she is unable to walk. Tears rolling down on her face because of her mother’s death rather than the pain of the injury. It was difficult for her and her family to hold back tears and their emotions. Even in such a situation, Dr Vyankatesh was reassuring the children and the family.

3 discharged, 5 undergoing treatment

Vrushali Patil, Dr Anupriya Maharshi, son Arnav Maharshi, Dr Uma Patil-Mahajan, Sai Pawar are still undergoing treatment. Among them, Vrushali Patil and Arnav Maharshi’s condition is worrisome, while Archana Pradip Shinde, Sakshi Pradip Shinde and Rajni Sethi were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. Dr Uma’s daughter Anaya and son Asim were also arrived in city on Monday.