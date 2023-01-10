Last rites upon Rohan; Pranav performed in mournful atmosphere

Aurangabad:

The trip of Sane Guruji High School returned to Kannad, on Tuesday at 9.30 am. The students, with emotionless faces, were de-boarding from the two-state transport buses with heavy hearts. It clearly depicted that they had not come out of the shock that their two friends are no more with them and in this world. The parents and guardians gathered in large numbers to take their wards at the school.

The hearse carrying the bodies of two students, Rohan Bedwal and Pranav Kadam (both of 15 years age) arrived at the Shivrai Toll Naka today at 7 am. The school teachers were present on the spot.

The hearse with the body of Rohan reached Brahmani. The last rites upon him were performed in a mournful atmosphere at 8.30 am. Later on, the last rites upon Pranav were performed in Nipani at 10.45 am in the mournful atmosphere.

Friends Forever

Rohan and Pranav were fast friends and always were move together during the trip. The duo entered the sea and also left this world together. Moreover, the return journey was also together as the bodies were transported in one hearse. Many classmates started to cry and some could not control their emotions.

Treatment in Alibaug

The three students, who were saved from drowning in Kashid Beach by lifeguards on Monday - Krishna Patil, Rohan Mahajan and Tushar Wagh - are undergoing treatment at District Civil Hospital in Alibag. Their health condition is reported to be stable, but have been kept under observation by the doctors. The school teachers Ulkesh Walunje and Sudam Gore are present with them.

Meanwhile, the trip of the same school students studying from Class III to V left Kannad in two buses on Sunday at midnight. However, when the teachers got wind of the Kashid beach incident, they rounded the trip in the middle and returned to Kannad on Tuesday morning.