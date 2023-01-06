Latest technological innovations on display at the AME

-Auric hall and Shendra DMIC is a major attraction among the investors

-Seminars and panel discussion on Saturday

Aurangabad: The 'Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2023' organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) is witnessing the latest technological innovation. The exhibition attracts stalls of robotics technology, industry 4.0, startups and innovation, latest machinery and automation that make industrial manufacturing much easier.

The grand exhibition houses nearly 622 stalls of industrial equipment, startups, educational institutions, banks and financial institutions, industries, innovations, and machinery, machine tools, artificial intelligence, automation and robotics, plastics and polymers, power and green energy, Internet of Things, cyber-physical systems, electrical and electronics, industrial safety, test and measuring instruments and industrial safety devices. Massia president Kiran Jagtap informed that around 30,000 people visited the expo on Friday. Various meetings and seminars were also held in the expo. This year, we are hoping that around 50,000 visitors will pay a visit to the expo on the weekend. Multinational companies mainly from Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Aurangabad are displaying manufacturing equipment, construction materials and many other items at the expo.

Thousands of inquiries on the second day

On the second day of the expo, entrepreneurs received about 15,000 inquiries about production and machinery. Attempts are being made by the organisers to hold B2B meetings with investors on Saturday to attract major companies to Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Auric hall is a major attraction

There is a huge attraction among the investors and visitors regarding the Auric hall. Hence on Friday, nearly 2,000 company officials and investors visited the Auric hall and Shendra DMIC. There is a huge possibility that these investors may invest in DMIC and Auric hall.

What to see at the expo

International standard infrastructure has been set at the exhibition. Major industries of the country, multinational companies and MSMEs have participated in this exhibition. Separate zones have been set for industries, products, machine tools, auto components, automation, gauges, fixtures, dyes and molds, energy and electricals, information technology, startups, educational institutes, banks and other financial institutions. construction and food industries.

Seminar and conferences

On January 6, a seminar on ‘Green Hydrogen-Next Generation Fuel from Agriculture’ was organised by chairman and MD of Natural Sugar BB Thombre. industrialist Bharat Motinge interacted with MGM University dean Sudam Pawar on ‘Agriculture Current Scenario in World’. A seminar on ‘Industrial Maharashtra Today and Tomorrow’ of Jalgaon MP Unmesh Patil, Ahmednagar MP Sujay Vikhe Patil and Shirur MP Amol Kolhe was held in the afternoon.

Seminars to be held today

A panel discussion on ‘Export and Business Opportunities in Plastics Industry’ will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm on January 7. Shrikrishna Amlekar, Shrisundu Mukherjee, Mrinali Ille, Sunil Raithatha and representatives of BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil, GAIL and Mazagon Dock will participate in the seminar. They will be interviewed by Massia’s Kishor Rathi and Manish Agrawal.