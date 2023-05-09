Laugher relives pain, reduces blood pressure: Gurde; World Laughter Day celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nagrik Hasya Yoga Sangh celebrated the World Laughter Yoga Day at Pawannagar N-9 Cidco on Sunday. Yoga Samvardhan Sanstha president Gopal Kulkarni, Pragatisheel Jyeshtha Nagarik Sevabhavi Sanstha president Bharat Kulkarni and Radhakrishna Laughter Club president N1 Uday Patil were present. The programme started with the worship of portrait of Patanjali and Omkar puja. The programme was moderated by Sharada Teli. Various types of laughter were demonstrated.

Head of Yoga Centre in Shivajinagar Priyanka Joshi guided the attendees. Sangh president Dr Nandkumar Gurde said laughter energises the body in a way and relieves pain by reducing blood pressure. Laughter produces endorphins, which help a person feel happier and more positive. Laughter activates your stress response and relaxes you. Smiling too often can give the illusion that you look younger than you are, Gurde said. Uttam Adgaonkar and other members worked to make the programme successful.