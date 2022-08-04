Lawyer beaten, threatened to kill

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

Five persons severely beat a High Court lawyer abusing him that for lodging a complaint with the police station. The incident occurred at Connaught Place, N-5, Cidco on August 2 at around 5.30 pm.

Adv Abhay Nanasaheb Shinde (Mangal Mapple Apartment, Pannalalnagar) is a lawyer in High Court. He lodged a complaint against Nitin Sanghpal over a dispute over a financial transaction. On this accused Balu Gangawane (Phulambri) and others beat Adv Shinde questioning him why he lodged a complaint with the police station against Nitin. They even threatened him to kill. A case has been registered with Cidco police station in this regard.