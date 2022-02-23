Laxmi Dole passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 23, 2022 09:45 PM2022-02-23T21:45:09+5:302022-02-23T21:45:09+5:30
Laxmi Nivrutti Dole died of a brief illness on Wednesday. The last rites were performed on her at Deshgavhan (Ambad, Jalna) today. She leaves behind two sons, two daughters, grandchildren. She was mother of Dr B N Dole, head of the Physics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.