Laxmi Dole passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

Laxmi Nivrutti Dole died of a brief illness on Wednesday. The last rites were performed on her at Deshgavhan (Ambad, Jalna) today. She leaves behind two sons, two daughters, grandchildren. She was mother of Dr B N Dole, head of the Physics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.