Leaders unite at Sansthan Ganpati, vow peaceful Ganeshotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the first day of Ganeshotsav, leaders of all political parties set aside rivalries and bowed before Sansthan Ganpati, the city’s gramdaivat. In this 101-year-old tradition, public representatives once again showcased unity, creating a model for the city.

At the temple, leaders installed the idol and performed the aarti together. Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MPs Sandipan Bhumre, Kalyan Kale, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MLA Atul Save, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, police commissioner Pravin Pawar, and several others shared the stage. All of them affirmed, “We leave politics outside and celebrate Ganeshotsav as one.” They pledged to ensure peace throughout the festival, promising to walk with immersion processions on visarjan day to maintain harmony.

Temple renovation to be official, funds assured

Renoation of the Sansthan Ganpati temple is underway, with land acquisition nearing completion. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and trustee Prafull Malani highlighted the need for large funds. MPs and MLAs pledged financial aid, while Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat assured that construction will remain within legal limits and funds will not fall short.