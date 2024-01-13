Lecture on ‘Cyber Crimes’ to be held in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagars: The public administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a lectre on ‘Role of Police Administration in Curtailing Cyber Crimes’ on Januyary 17.

Police inspector from the Cyber Crime Cell of the police Pravina Yadav will deliver the lecture.

Department head Dr Satish Dandge, Dr Shyam Shirsath, and Dr Jyoti Dhaigude will also grace the event. The Department appealed to all students and teachers to avail of the event.