Lecture on ‘Fulbright Fellowship Opportunities’ today

Aurangabad: A lecture on ‘Fulbright Fellowship Opportunities’ will be organised at CFART Auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, at 3 pm, on January 17.

Regional officer of the United States-Indian Education Foundation Fulbright Commission in India (Mumbai) Dr Ryan Pereira will guide the doctoral students and post-doctoral researchers and faculty members of the university.There will be a free in-person presentation, followed by a question and answer session.

The fields of study that will be supported included, Agricultural Sciences, Anthropology, Bioengineering, Chemistry, Computer Science (not limited to cyber security, digital economy, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics), Earth Sciences, Economics, Education Policy and Planning, Energy Studies, History, Language, Literature, Linguistics, Materials Science, Mathematical Sciences, Neurosciences, Performing Arts, Physics, Political Science (including, but not limited to International Security and Strategic Studies), Psychology, Public Health (genomic surveillance, sewage surveillance, sero-surveillance), Public Policy, Sociology, Urban and Regional Planning, Visual Arts and Women’s and Gender Studies.