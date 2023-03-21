Lecture on Gandhian Perspective on Mgmt held

Chhatrapati Sambhjajinagar: The Department of Management Science of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University organised a lecture series on ‘Gandhian Perspective on Management’ recently.

Head of the Department of Gandhian Studies at MGM University Dr John Chelladurai was the chief speaker.

Dr John Chelladurai that an individual must play a constructive role in shaping society is an important Gandhian principle of social welfare. He said that Gandhi’s ambition for India’s independence went far beyond gaining political independence from colonial rule.

He said that Gandhi had a conviction that India cannot gain true freedom without social emancipation, economic empowerment and, above all, a shared sense of solidarity cutting across multiple identities of religion, language and cultural traditions.

Dr John Chelladurai explained his (Gandhi) ideology of 'Sarvodaya, Swaraj and Swadeshi' in context to present-day developments.

Director of the Department Dr Farooque Khan also spoke. Dr Abhijeet Shelke, Dr Krishna Priya, Dr Shweta Patil, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Dr Kaveri Lad, Dr Ram Kalani and Dr Satish Bhalshankar were present.