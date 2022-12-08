Lecture on laser use in dentistry held

Aurangabad:

The Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics (DCDE) of Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) organised a lecture on ‘ Laser Uses in Dentistry’ recently under PRADAN (Post-graduate Research And Development Activity Network) initiative.

President of India chapter of Asia Pacific Laser Institute Dr Rajat Bhandari (Amritsar) guided the participants. Dean of GDCH Dr S P Dange presided over the function.

DCDE head Dr Pradnya Bansode, in her introductory speech, stressed the need of updating the knowledge of advanced technology and techniques in dentistry.

Chairman of PRADAN Dr Maya Indurkar elaborated on the research studies on laser use. Dr S P Dange emphasised providing the best services to the patient. Dr Seema Pathak and Dr Shirish Khedgikar welcomed the guests. Dr Apurva Satpute introduced the speaker.

Dr Janhavi Swami conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Nisha Dalal proposed a vote of thanks. All teaching staff and students of the college attended the event in large numbers.