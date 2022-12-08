Lecture, rally at BAMU on Mahaparinirvan Day

Aurangabad

A lecture of literature Dr Rishikesh Kamble has been organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Auditorium on the occasion of the 66th death anniversary (Mahaparinirvan Day) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Tuesday at 11 am.

Obeisance will be paid to Dr Ambedkar by garlanding his statue in the University area at 8 am and then a rally will be held. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Sham Shirsat, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, officers, teachers, students and volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) will participate in the rally to be concluded at Bhadkal Gate. Students welfare director Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar and NSS director Dr Anand Deshmukh appealed to the people to be present for both the programmes in large numbers.