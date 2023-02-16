Lecture series in Bamu under ‘G-20 Univeristy Connect’

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a special lecture series at the university auditorium on February 17 under the G-20 University Connect- Engaging Young Minds initiative.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the function, the main theme of which is ‘G-20 The Multidimensional Perspective of Scientific and Cultural Heritage for Sustainable Development.’

Manager Singh, the former director general of NRLC, Lucknow and expert in heritage conservation of Archaeological Survey of India, Dr Jyoti Chandiramani (director, Symbiosis School of Economics and Dean, Faculties of Humanities and Social Sciences) will deliver the talks.

Vijay Khare, a professor from the Department of Defence and Strategies Studies of Savitribai Phule Pune University will deliver a special lecture on the ‘G-20 Indian Presidency.’

Nodal officer of G-20 Univeristy Connect Dr Mustajeeb Khan will make introductory remarks.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, coordinator of the event Dr Bina Sengar and Dr Sayantan Ghosal will also grace the event.

The university and Bharti Yuva Trust jointly conducted quiz contests, poster making and business idea competitions. The winners of the contests will be presented with prizes. The experts will guide on sustainable development, environmental-friendly lifestyle, climate change and global security.