Left-turners still struggle finding their route

Only 10 out of 45 turns freed for left takers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city has been facing a major issue with blocked or narrow left turns on the main roads of the city. Encroachments and lack of planning have caused trouble for motorists, who are unable to make left turns due to heavy traffic and waiting lines at signals. Taking note, the municipal administration announced a budget of Rs 2.5 crore to open 45 left turns, but only 10 have been freed so far.

Incoordination and neglect cause delays

The municipal corporation found 45 intersections and prepared a budget to make all left turns free from encroachment. However, the rest of the works have stalled due to lack of coordination between officials of the town planning, and anti-encroachment department. The responsibility of the city engineer was transferred from Sakharam Panzade to AB Deshmukh during the G-20 conference, and Deshmukh prioritized G-20 preparations over left turn drive.

Two departments stall progress

The town planning and anti-encroachment department have been delaying the process of making left turns free. The departments need to free space and remove encroachments to clear some left turns. Despite this, both departments have failed to prioritize the work of freeing left turns. Citizens and motorists are still waiting for the issue to be resolved, and the delay in freeing up space continues to cause problems for motorists navigating through heavy traffic.