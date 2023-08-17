Leopard found dead in Soyegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard was found dead at Rampura Shivar in Soyegaon tehsil on Tuesday afternoon. The forest department officers opined that he would have died around three to four days back.

Around four-year-old male leopard was found dead. On receiving the information, forest range officer Anil Nisal and his team rushed to the spot. As the body was decomposed, the vaternary officer Dr Vitthal Kamble, Dr Danish Bukhari and others conducted the postmortem on the spot. Later the body was buried. The reason of the death of the leopard was not known and it will be cleared after the PM report, Nisal said. Meanwhile, a case was registered with the Soyegaon police station.