Leopard spotted again after 4 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard has resurfaced in the Borgaon region after a gap of four months, triggering panic among local residents. The animal killed a calf in the early hours of Wednesday, marking its return to the area once again plagued by fear.

The incident occurred around 5 am at the cowshed of Sainath Avadhoot, located at Gat No. 40 in Borgaon. The leopard, which entered the tin shed, mauled the calf tied inside. Forest officials, including Guard Prabhu Chormare and Prashant Nikalje, rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama (spot inspection). Efforts are now underway to capture the animal, with cages installed in the surrounding area, officials confirmed. This is not the first time the region has faced such a threat. The same leopard or a similar one is believed to have killed a 10-year-old boy from Jalgaon during a previous spree. Several livestock, including goats and calves, were also targeted in villages such as Borgaon, Tondoli, Dhakephal, and Takli Paithan. The reappearance of the predator has reignited fear among villagers, many of whom are now hesitant to step out during early morning or late evening hours