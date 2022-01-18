Lessons in Japanese business model for women entrepreneurs

Initiative by Massia's women empowerment cell

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

Various initiatives are being implemented for women entrepreneurs on behalf of the women empowerment cell of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) to promote industries and businesses. Under this initiative, various competitions will be held for women entrepreneurs by giving them lessons on Japanese business model.

The cell has decided to impart lessons on Japanese business model to women entrepreneurs. The 1S and 2S are used in Japanese industry. In 1S, disposable items are disposed of elsewhere in the business premises. On the other hand, space is provided for items used in 2S operational industries. This operation allows disposal of non-essential items and provides space for the required items which helps in carrying out the work easily. Also, from January 15 to March 15, various competitions are organized for women entrepreneurs based on the Japanese business model. The competition was inaugurated by Massia president Narayan Pawar. Under this initiative, women entrepreneurs visited Darshan Plastics and Dhruvtara Wiretech and interacted with the women working in the company. Entrepreneurs Ashok Thorat and Sulbha Thorat guided the women entrepreneurs and gave a powerpoint presentation. Women empowerment cell coordinator Kamal Rao, joint-convenor Aarti Pargaonkar, Sulbha Thorat, Ratnaprabha Shinde, Sunita Rathi, Varsha Loya, Sarika Kirdak and others.