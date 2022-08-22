Let children pursue education without discrimination: Bushra; Karnataka girl who won 16 gold medals, shares her success story

Aurangabad, August 22:

Parents should encourage children equally to pursue higher education without any discrimination, said

Bushra Mateen, a 22-year-old Karnataka girl, who became the first student of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to win 16 gold medals, while sharing her success mantra during a felicitation ceremony held at AMES KIDs and Pearls Academy, here recently.

“My prayers brought me closer to God and I climbed the height of success,” said Bushra, who was the chief guest at the first programme in the Educational Series titled ‘Path to Excellence.’

“My parents are supportive and provided me the required strength. They encouraged me to complete my engineering and excel in it. I always focused on my goals and now I am preparing for the Civil Services Exams,” said the Hijabi girl and eradicated the misconception in the society that a Muslim girl who wears a Hijab cannot excel in studies.

She believes that nothing is impossible. Self-confidence and determination are the keys to success.

Bushra, a civil engineering graduate of SLN College of Engineering, Raichur bagged the first rank and won 16 gold medals at the 21st convocation ceremony of the VTU.

Pearls Academy founder Ashfaque Motiwala and School Development Head, Muhammed Munir Deshmukh appreciated said Bushra’s success and determination.