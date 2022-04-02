Life back to normalcy after two years

Aurangabad, April 2:

After the three corona waves, the life of the people is back to normalcy after almost two years. The government has withdrew the corona restriction and the use of masks is also optional for the people. Various festivals are being celebrated with enthusiasm. However, the danger of corona has not completely diminished.

Presently, China and North Korea are facing the corona pandemic severely. Hence, it cannot be ruled out that India may be grappled with the fourth wave. Some experts have opined that the corona wave may hit the country in May or June, but it will not be severe as it was earlier. Most of the residents have already taken both the vaccines. Similarly, the health machinery has become strong in the past three corona waves.

Considering the upcoming festivals and events like Jhulelal Jayanti, Gudhi Padwa, Ramzan, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and others, the government has withdrawn all the restrictions in the state. The use of mask is also optional and not compulsory now.

Presently, there are 19 active patients in the district while more than 350 tests are conducted daily.

In all, 88 percent people in the district have taken first corona dose while 62 percent the second. Hence, corona fourth wave may not have any severe effect, the experts said.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said although, the government has withdrawn the restrictions, people should take care of their health. They can save themselves from various diseases by using masks. If they continue to use masks, it is for their own benefit.