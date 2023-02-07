Life skills help for success

Aurangabad: “Personality development and communication skills are being termed as ‘life skills’ in today's time. The skills help to focus on success,” said Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at the ‘Barclays Life Skills Training Workshop’ organised in Hindi Department on Monday. Dr Sudhakar Shendge, Dr Sanjay Rathod, Dr Bhagwan Gavhade and others were present.

Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the students get a new direction and self-confidence through the life skills development programme.

“Positive and negative thoughts of the students can be understood. Such type of training helps students to know their hidden talent at the proper time,” he said. Duttatray Kitale conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Majid Patel proposed a vote of thanks. Department head Dr Bharti Gore and placement officer Dr Girish Kale worked for the success of the event.