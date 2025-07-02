Lions Club Chikalthana unveils new executive committee 2025–26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Lions Club of Chikalthana has announced its new executive committee for the year 2025–26.

In a recently held ceremony, the club introduced its new office bearers Ln Rajesh Shukla has been appointed as president, as secretary Ln Pankaj Agarwal, and Ln. Sudarshan Potbhare will serve as treasurer. The club has been actively involved in impactful community initiatives, including free plastic surgery camps, food shelters at the Lions Eye Hospital, and support for local schools. President Shukla and his team expressed their commitment to expanding the club’s outreach and ensuring greater community participation in the coming year.