Lions Club of Aurangabad Healers installation ceremony held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The installation ceremony of the Lions Club of Aurangabad Healers was held at Lions Eye Hospital, Chikalthana, recently.

Dr Yogesh Lakkas was elected its first chartered president. Dr Yogesh said that different Clubs were included in Lions Club, but, there was no separate club for doctors.

“Now, Lions Club of Aurangabda Healers, the first ever doctors Club of Marathwada was formed,” he said. The seventh new Club through Lions Club of Chikalthana was formed under the guidance of the expansion chief of the club Dr Ujwala Dahiphale

Dr Yogesh said that he feels proud of being the president of the club which is only for doctor members. Lions Club district governor Sunil Desarda was the chief guest for the installation ceremony. Divisional president of Lions Club Moreshware Kulkarni administered the oath to the new office-bearers at Lions Eye Hospital, Chikaltahna.

Dignitaries appealed to the doctors to expand their services through the Lions Club of Aurangabad Healers. Club's secretary Dr Kiran Kulkarni, Dutta Kadam, Vijay Agrawal, Sandeep Thate, Shekhar Tornekar and others were present.