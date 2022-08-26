Liquor served in hotel without permit

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

In all, 17 persons including owners and customers were sentenced imprisonment and fine for serving and drinking liquor without permit at Hotel Patilwada in Teesgaon, Waluj Mahanagar area.

On July 22, the state excise department had received information that owners of of Hotel Patilwada Mahadev Mutkule and Dadasaheb Mutkule (both residents of Wadgaon Kolhati) were serving liquor to the customers without permit. A team of officers conducted a raid and arrested the owners and the customers including Vinod Chaudhary Santosh Kumbhar, Uddhav Gorakh, Deepak Patil, Satish Patil, Prashant Sangle, Vishnu Amle, Pandurang Amle, Rameshwar Amle, Pradeep Dhandarwala, Praveen Alhat, Bhagwan Shravne, Shranappa Swami, Narayan Sananse, Prakash Dube, Dnyaneshwar Hiwalu and Chaitanya Abuj while consuming liquor.

Excise department inspector Vijay Rokade had submitted a chargesheet in the court (first class).

The court sentenced the owners Rs 25,000 each fine and 10 days imprisonment. Similarly, the customers were imposed Rs 500 fine each and two days imprisonment.

The action was executed under the guidance of commissioner Kantilal Umap, director Sunil Chavan, deputy commissioner Pradeep Pawar by superintendent Santosh Zagade, inspector Vijay Rokade, second inspector S B Rote, A E Tatale, Yuvraj Gunjale, Ravindra Muradkar, Shareq Qadari, Sachin Pawar and Sanjay Gaikwad.