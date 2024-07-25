Literary Association inaugurated in Lokseva College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Department of English of Lokseva Education Society's Arts and Science College inauguration of Literary Association and a guest lecture on English Language and Literature for freshers.

While speaking on this occasion, Dr Mohammed Osman Wahab (Assistant Professor, King Khaled University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) mentioned that youth must give importance to skill development and that acquiring communication skills is a must for all students.

Convener of the programme Dr Parvez Aslam gave introductory remarks while Principal Dr Liyakat Shaikh delivered the presidential address at the inaugural function. Dr Manisha Bhise proposed the vote of thanks.