Literary meet of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad to be held in Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day 43rd Literary Meet (Sahitya Sammelan) of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) will be held at Shri Muktanand College of Gangapur on December 2 and 3.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, MLC Satish Chavan said that executive body member of M S P Mandal and former legislator Laxmanrao Manal was selected as the chairman of the reception committee of the literary meet. He said that the literary meet will organised at the college in view of the 75th year Marathwada Muktisangram celebration.

Laxmanrao Manal was a member of the Legislative Council in 1972 and was elected as MLA from Gangapur Assembly Constitute in 1978. MLC Chavan will guide the organising committee. The other office-bearers of the organising committee are as follows; Triambakrao Pathrikar (executive president), Suvarna Jadhav (vice president), Princiapl C S patil (treasurer) and coordinator Dr Ganesh Mohite. The logo of the literary meet was also released in the media briefing.