Little Star School students shine in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Little Star English High School, Fazalpura achieved 98.71 per cent pass rate in the SSC examination. Out of 107 students, three meritorious students scored above 90%, while 12 students achieved distinction, and 33 scored 75% and above. President Mohammed Aslam Khan, director Anamika Supekar, principal Saba Khan congratulated the students and applauded the efforts of all the teachers.