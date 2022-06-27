Live operative workshop concludes at MGM

Aurangabad, June 27:

A ‘Live Operative Workshop’ organised by the Association of Surgeons of Marathwada and Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India at MGM Hospital on June 25, 26 concluded.

Through the Marathwada association established by the initiation of deputy dean of MGM Medical College and Hospital Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, the latest trends of surgeries and information about the latest technologies and treatment methods are propagated to the surgeons of Marathwada. As a part of which, the workshop was organised on Saturday.

During the workshop, Dr Suresh Joshi from Vaijapur was appointed as the president of the Association, Dr Shrikrishna Katneshwarkar as secretary and Dr Gopal Rathi as treasurer.

The president of Association of Surgeons of India Dr G Siddhesh inagurated the Association. Dr Suryawanshi is the member of the national executive body of this association.

The experts delivered lectures organised through various sessions during the workshop.

Similarly, the workshop of Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India’s west region was organised on June 26. Dr Kushal Mittal, Dr Roy Patankar, Dr Pravin Suryawanshi and Dr Atul Deshpande demonstrated various surgeries during the workshop. The surgeries were telecast all over the country through U-tube.

MGM’s vice president Dr P M Jadhav, secretary Ankushrao Kadam, dean Dr Rajendra Bohra and others congratulated the organisers and participants.