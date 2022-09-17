Living your best life Today

Lokmat News Network

This month has been absolutely chaotic and absolutely thrilling. I have been running from pillar to post, juggling between kids’ exams, opening the new year of WoW, launching season 6 of MahaMarathon and studying to certify myself as a counsellor. Sounds insane, and it has been. Almost just the way I like.

The counselling course is definitely more than I had intended to sign up for, but it has been an absolute revelation for me. Why? Well, let me walk you through this experience I had during the programme.

At the outset, I began the programme with so many thoughts in my head, I thought of my challenges, I thought of those my clients face and then those that I see my friends and family struggling with. I battled with the idea that all of us live a life of struggles, and is human life even as precious as we feel it is. But then, the most amazing thing happened. And I want you to experience it, hence, after you are done reading this, play some meditative music and think about this question, “If you get the news from your doctor that you have only a year to live or less, what is it you want get done.”

As this question was posed to me, I sat there listening to the sounds of the chants playing with not a single thought in my head. I realised at that moment that I am living my best life. I am living exactly the way I want to. I have ticked all the boxes so far. I am maybe ready. I didn't feel fear, I didn't feel restless. I felt a sense of release. I felt peaceful. I felt happy. I actually wrote down ways in which I would like to spend my last days. It was simple.

Think about it for yourself. Are you living your best life? Because, life is unpredictable and part of the sexiness of life is its uncertainty. Then are you ready? And if not, then why not? You have now to live the way you want to, do the things you want to, so when you close your eyes to reflect on what is it that you would want get done in the last hours of your life, you can smile and feel the peace too.