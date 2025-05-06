LLB students shocked to get wrong question paper on 1st day of exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students BA-LLB (IV Year) were shocked to get a question paper of the wrong subjects within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday.

The university started holding Law course examinations at nine centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv today. As per the schedule, the students were supposed to take a paper of the subject Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)-2023.

However, to the shock and confusion of all examinees, they were given a question paper of the outdated Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)-1973 instead of the prescribed subject (BNSS).

A group of students told this newspaper that as per the revised curriculum of the course, BNSS replaced the CrPC from the academic year 2024–25 onwards. They said that the error caused immense confusion, anxiety, and academic injustice to them.

Students who studied and prepared exclusively for BNSS were unable to attempt CrPC-based questions. The students that the error risks the academic performance and results of hundreds of students.

When contacted, no one was available from Bamu to comment.

--Students were informed and prepared accordingly, after the updated syllabus of the course.

--Despite this, the invigilators a examination centres distributed a question paper solely based on the CrPC, with no reference to the BNSS.

Error exposes lack of coordination

The error shows that there is a lack of coordination between the Examination Department and the Curriculum Committee, as there is negligence in updating syllabi and communicating it effectively to the paper setters and moderators.