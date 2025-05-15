llegal land fragmentation causes ₹2.28 crore revenue loss; collector orders crackdown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The district has incurred a government revenue loss exceeding Rs 2.28 crore due to illegal land fragmentation and unauthorized registrations. district collector Deelip Swami has directed all sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and Tehsildars to take immediate and strict action against such irregularities.

In a circular issued to revenue officials, the Collector instructed that no land mutation should be processed without a valid NA (non-agricultural) order or sanctioned demarcation plan. Talathis and circle officers have been warned against making any entries in land records for unapproved plots. All Tehsildars have been ordered to conduct field inspections from May 13 to 21 and submit detailed reports, including panchnamas, of all unauthorized layouts. Talathis have also been told to promptly notify Tehsildars of any sale deeds involving illegally demarcated land. If such plots are found to have been entered into official land records (7/12 extracts), concerned Tehsildars must forward those cases to the Sub-Divisional Officers for review, as per the Collector’s directive. A special inquiry committee headed by additional collector Praveen Fulari found that 783 plots had been illegally registered, confirming a revenue loss of Rs 2.28 crore. Acting on the committee's report, the Collector has tightened enforcement measures to curb further violations.