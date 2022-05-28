Loans of Rs 37 crore to 2,984 SHGs in the State

Aurangabad, May 28:

The Maharashtra Gramin Bank (MGB) on Friday sanctioned Rs 37.30 crore to 2,984 Self Help Group (SHG) in 17 districts in the State. The funds were approved as per the recommendations of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

Out of 2,984 SHGs in the State, 448 SHGs are from Aurangabad district and about Rs 4.5 crore will be available to them. Some SHGs were given loan approval letters on a representative basis in the presence of executive director, Bank of Maharashtra AB Vijayakumar. Efforts are being made by the government to uplift the living standards of the citizens in the rural areas and provide them with employment round the year.

The DRDA and the district and tehsil coordinators of Maharashtra UMED Abhiyan are helping the SHGs for the loan approval process. The officers are also in contact with the banks to provide low interest loans to the SHGs. In particular, SHGs who regularly repay loans are approved loans as per their requirement. Nilesh Gatne, administrator, Zilla Parishad, Hemant Vasekar, head Umed Abhiyan, project director Sangeetadevi Patil, district coordinator Vikram Sargar were present on the occasion.

Loan of at least Rs 1 lakh

Under the UMED Abhiyan, a loan of a minimum of Rs 1 to 1.5 lakhs and a maximum of Rs 10 to Rs 20 lakh are approved. The officials offer loans from the bank.