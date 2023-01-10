Local girl clears CA despite facial paralysis, loss of eyesight

Aurangabad:

Tejal Sawant, a city girl who was suffering from facial paralysis and lost sight from one eye due to Covid and Mucormycosis, cleared CA Final examination overcoming the disabilities.

Talking to this newspaper, Tejal said that she went to Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu from Mumbai on January 23, 2021. She said that she felt uneasiness during the journey to the shrine.

She said that after first aid, it was found that her sugar increased between 500 and 600 (mg/dl), though, she had no diabetes.

“I took Darshan. I was not feeling fit completely, so, my family left for Mumbai from Jammu but got down in Dahanu for treatment. When the condition deteriorated, I was shifted to a hospital in Surat as it was the nearest place to Dahanu. After an MRI test, it was found that I was suffering from Covid, mucormycosis and diabetes-I. In the meantime, I also had a brain stroke and facial and vocal chord paralysis. Doctors had informed my parents that my condition is very critical and chances of survival are just one per cent as the black fungus was spreading very fast and sugar was not under control,” she said.

Tejal said that she remained in the hospital for two and a half months for treatment.

“I returned to Aurangabad. I was having a meal through a feeding tube inserted in my body for six months (until August 2021).

I cleared my CA final group II in December 2021 with above 60 per cent marks. I prepared for group-I of the CA Final and passed today (December 2022 session). I studied for 13 to 14 hours daily for the preparations,” she said.

The local girl said that she was cured of mucormycosis but still suffers from facial and vocal chord paralysis and type-I diabetes.

Fight for self

“My father Pratik Sawant is a businessman while my mother Seema Sawant is a housewife. They motivated me a lot during treatment and the preparations for the examination. They told me that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Jhansi Ki Rani fought for others then why cannot you fight for yourself. I always kept motivated myself and prepared for the CA final. I also get motivated when I listen to Muniba Mazari's (physically challenged model) speeches,” she added.