Local student's printed photo selected for exhibition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Struggle' a printed art made by Bhagyashree Ghodke, a student of the Leonardo Da Vinci School of Design, MGM University, has been selected by the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, for the exhibition. It is of great importance as this selection of high prestige was done under the Ministry of Culture. The exhibition titled `Nabh Sparsh'' is already open and will continue up to June 18, 2024. Women printmakers from all over the country are displaying their art in it.