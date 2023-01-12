Lohri: the beginning of a new phase in life

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad

The preparations for Lohri to be celebrated on January 13 have already concluded and the wait has begun for the pompous celebration in the city. The Punjabi brethren are eagerly waiting for the grandeur

Lohri is an auspicious festival celebrated at the beginning of the year in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Essentially, a festival of farmers marks the end of Winter and the beginning of the summer season, and the beginning of the harvesting of the crops. The festival is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. It is considered the beginning of a new phase in life. Forgetting the past, it is the time to see the world with an innovative and new approach.

There are three Gurudwaras in the city at Osmanpura, Sindhi Colony, and Dhaunimohalla. Grand celebrations will be held at the Gurudwaras. A bonfire has a special significance in this festival. A bonfire is burnt at night. Sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewdi, peanuts and other articles are offered to the bonfire.

The devotees take five rounds around the bonfire and pray for their well-being and happiness. An Ardas is held in the Gurudwaras followed by Kirtan.

Similarly, Lohri is also celebrated at the homes. People invite their relatives and friends to celebrate the occasion. In the houses where there are newly wedded couples or newborn babies organise functions during Lohri, as it is considered their new beginning.

New born, newly wedded felicitated

Ranjeetsingh Gulati said, traditionally, Lohri is the celebration of the end of winter and the being of summer and the harvesting season. Celebrating Lohri is considered the beginning of a new phase. Newborn babies and newly wedded couples are felicitated on the occasion. A programme has been organised at Gurudwara, Sindhi Colony on Friday at 8.30 pm.

- Ranjeet Singh Gulati, president , Gurudwara Sri Tegh Bahadur Langar Saheb Ji

Mouth-watering traditional delicacies significant

Paying obeisance to the bonfire is the main aspect of this festival. People circulate the bonfire five times. People celebrate this festival by singing and dancing. Moreover, Lohri is incomplete without traditional delicacies like Gur ki Gajak, Atta Laddo, Murmura Laddo, Til Ki Barfi, Dry Fruit Chikki, Gur Ka Halwa, Til Ki Rewadi, Makke di Roti and Sarson da Sag and many other mouth-watering recipes.

- Chef Poonam Bindra, influencer and creator

Lohri Mela on Sunday

Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadar Langar Sahib Ji and Punjabi Cultural Association, Aurangabad will organise a ‘Lohri Mela’ at Gurudwara Ground, Sindhi Colony on January 15 (Sunday). People can enjoy scrumptious food and the unusual experience of shopping in the mela. Similarly, a cultural programme of folk songs and dances will be held.