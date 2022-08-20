Aurocon Ventures

Aurocon Ventures has gained the acclaimation as ‘The Aurocon Icon of the City’. Aurocon Business Centre is being established at Beed By-pass, a 10-storey building with shops, offices, showrooms, restaurants, gymnasium. Similarly, ‘Auram Shubhalay’ a joint project of Aurocon Infra and Subhash Promoters is being established opposite Surya Lawns on Beed By-pass Road having 2 and 3 BHK flats. An 84 flats project is being established on 2 acres area while only few flats are left now. Spacious rooms are the speciality of the project. All facilities including parking, swimming pool etc are available.

Saffron Associates

Mahesh Labhshetwar

Saffron Associates is establishing a grand housing project ‘Saffron Landscape’ near MIT College on Beed By-pass. It included 3 and 4 BHK pent houses with 80 flats and 8 pent houses. All the modern facilities are available. A Saffron Landscape Mall is also being established here which included offices, showroom, food court, hotel, lodging etc. The project will be inaugurated soon.

HDFC Home Loans

A stall of HDFC Bank is available in Lokmat Property Show. The officers of HDFC Home Loans are providing information about financial assistance to the customers. They are provided home loans with minimum 8.10 per cent interest rate. A huge discount is also given in the processing fees to mark the Amrut Mahotsav of Indian Independence.

Bank of Maharashtra

A stall of nationalized Bank of Maharashtra is available in the exhibition. The customers are provided loans with 7.8 per cent interest rate. Apart, information about car loan, educational loand and other loans is also provided to the customers. As a ‘Monsoon Dhamaka’ the processing fees is zero per cent. The officers are providing information as up to what amount loan can be obtained.

Vaishali Laser LLP

Dushant Athawale

The centre of attraction of the exhibition is the stall of ‘Vaishali Laser LLP’. Industrialist from Waluj Dushant Ahtawale himself is providing information about the interior decoration in this stall. He has received the honour to bring the first laser cutting machine in Marathwada. Safety door, gate, windows, small temples, clocks, mirrors and other articles are exhibited in this stall.

Visitors say...

Visited each stall

We visited each stall in the exhibition. It is the unique opportunity for those willing to purchase their own house. Information about the houses in affordable prices are available in the exhibition. We are happy that we had the opportunity to see this exhibition.

- Sheela Bhagat.

Looking for a shop

I am willing to purchase a shop. In this exhibition, I could find several options within and around the city. The exhibition proved beneficial for me because I could get a house along with a shop as well.

- Rahul Sapkal.

