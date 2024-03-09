Lokmat Property Show reactions (one)

Anand Agrawal, Inspira Realty

A prominent name in the construction business ‘Inspira Realty’ had set up a stall in the property exhibition. The grand project of plots, Gangotri Vihar, is spread on 28 acres of land in Nakshatrawadi on Paithan Road. The project got a good response from the customers, as a result, out of 193 plots, only 17 are left for sale. The plot size is from 2,400 to 2,700 square feet. Another project in the same area, Leela Kutir, has 88 flats of 2 BHK and 3 BHK sizes. Besides, the information on industrial plots

(of size 4,200 to 10,000 square feet) spread on 232 acres of land at Shendra MIDC for entrepreneurs is also given at the stall.