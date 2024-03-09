Lokmat Property Show reactions (three)

Property Exhibition will be of great benefit in future

The Lokmat Property Show was organised on the occasion of Mahashivratri. There was a good response from the customers in the last two days. The concept of Shakti Lifespaces’s ‘Happy Homes, Happy Streets’ is receiving good response from the people. The customers who obtained the information at the property show will make bookings till Gudi Padwa. The exhibition will prove to be of great benefit to the construction sector of the city in the future.

Many options available

The future of real estate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is bright. The prices are growing and will continue to go up. As the investment will be beneficial here, I am planning to invest in a plot or house. Hence with this aim, I visited the property show and explored the opportunities. I got the information about the plot and the flat on Paithan Road. Hence I got an excellent investment opportunity — Sanyam Meshram, Customer

Desirous for Pune

Having a desire to buy a flat in Pune, we visited the property exhibition. I have got many choices for flats in Pune. I liked the amenities provided in the township coming up in the Baner vicinity. I had already seen the area. Hence we will visit the township and book a flat in the future — Mokshali Sawant, Customer.