Lokmat Property Show reactions - two

by Siddhi Developers

Rohit Suryawanshi, Siddhi Developers

A prominent organisation in the construction sector ‘Siddhi Developers’ is popular for its innovative housing projects. It is constructing the ‘24 Primrose’ housing project in the elite area, Vidyanagar, behind IDBI Bank, which is situated in the centrally located Seven Hills area, on Jalna Road. The project has 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats. The 6-storeyed apartment has a total of 24 flats. Of which, the booking of 12 flats has been done. The possession of flats will be given by the end of the next year. Mechanised parking facility is available where cars can be parked vertically (one above the other). The project is providing two parking for 4 BHK flats and one parking for 3 BHK flats.