Lokmat Property Show (three)

Shakti Lifespaces is building a housing project ‘Happy Homes, Happy Streets’ at a site considered as a future’s Connaught Place, near Nath Seeds at Golwadi, on Paithan Road. It is conceptualised on the lines of Hiranandani Tower in Mumbai. It has luxurious 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats. The shops are situated underground as well as on the first floor. The size of the flats is big to encourage living a luxurious life. The size of the 2 BHK flat is 1100 square feet. The sizes of 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats are also spacious. The project provides high standard amenities and the houses offered are affordable for the medium-class society. Another big housing project of 240 flats ‘Golok Dham’ is near Isckon Temple on Jalna Road. The construction of 140 flats has been completed. The customers are ready to move in here.