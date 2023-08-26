Lokmat Property Show to fulfill dream of own house

Lokmat News Network

Have you joined a job recently and want to purchase your own house. Have you got married recently and want a house. There are many such persons, whose children are pursuing higher education in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Some are going to be retired shortly and want a house in the natural surroundings. If the answers to these questions are in affirmative, then Lokmat Property Show has been organised between September 8 and 10 fulfill your dream of your own house.

Capital of Marathwada, tourism capital, five-star Shendra MIDC, DMIC, industrial hub, MSRTC, Railway, air connectivity and surrounded by national highway and the centre between Nagpur and MUmbai, with all these aspects Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has gained immense importance. It is the only city in Maharashtra where there is ample availability of land. Geographically, it has gained the acclamation in Asia as the safest city. Every resident of Marathwada has the will that he should have a house in this city. As a result, the builders and developers have presently have collected a list of more than 5,000 customers. Those who have to purchase a house need not worry because Lokmat Property Show - 2023 has been organised which will include more than 100 housing and commercial projects of the reputed builders and developers from the city. Grab the opportunity to book your own house during the festival season by participating in the exhibition, the organisers appealed. The title partner of the exhibition is Viyaan Realty, supported by Nabhraj Group, Disha Group, associate partner Suvidhi Signitures and digital marketing partner Pro Marketing.

Where, what when in Exhibition?

1)Date: September 8 to 10

2)Venue: Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road

3)Time: 10 am to 8 pm.

Golden opportunity for builders

The festival season begins from Ganesh Utsav next month. This is the period when the maximum booking of houses is done. Lokmat Property Show is the strongest medium for the builders to reach the common people. It is experienced by the builders and developers every year. The information about your housing projects reach to thousands of people in just three days. If you eager to provide the information of the housing projects and customers to visit your sites. Then they should book their stalls in the exhibition immediately and took advantage of this unique opportunity. Further information can be obtained on 9850402800.

Prizes every hour in exhibition

The customers visiting Lokmat Property Show - 2023 will fill up a coupon. A lucky draw will be drawn from these coupons after each hour. The lucky winners will get attractive prizes. The prizes include gift partner Swamini Shahi Thali’s (food veg thali), Sachdev Electronics’ mobile headphone and gift from Uttamchand Nemichand Jain and Sons Jewellers.