Lokmat's 'To Ha Vitthal Barva' soaks devotees in melodious devotional songs

Devotional songs win hearts of the audience

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Tapadia Natyamandir in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was filled with devotees on Saturday as Lokmat organized a programme of melodious devotional songs titled 'To Ha Vitthal Barva' to mark the birth centenary of senior freedom fighter and the founding editor of the Lokmat Group Jawaharlal Darda alias Babuji. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp and garlanding the portrait of Jawaharlal Darda.

The programme featured several popular singers who won the hearts of the audience with songs like 'Jai Jai Ramakrishna Hari', 'Tuj Magato Mi Aata Maj Dyave Ekdanta', 'Mogra Phulala', 'Devachiye Dwari Ubha Kshanbhari', and 'Majhe Maher Pandhari'. Rabindra Khomane's rendition of 'Paule Chalati Pandharichi Vaat' even got a once more from the enthusiastic crowd. Lokmat vice president Praveen Chopra and general manager Ramesh Dedwal were among those in attendance.

The highlight of the programme was the devotional song 'Sangatine Olandla Avghad Ghat, Bhetala Vitthal Maja Bhetla Vitthal', which had everyone singing and swaying together. During the song 'Mauli Mauli', which concluded the musical series, the devotees felt as if they were standing in front of Vithoba in the temple of Pandharpur. The programme was a huge success and left the devotees soaked in the devotional spirit of Vitthal Nama. Anchor Mahesh Anchitalwar beautifully portrayed the 'Darshan of Vitthala' through Sangeet Wari, and the 'return journey' was also depicted in a captivating manner.

Felicitation of women bhajani mandals

In addition to the musical performances, Lokmat also felicitated the presidents of women's bhajani mandals from various parts of the city on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.