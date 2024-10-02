Lokpradnya Award inspires & guides for right career: DCP Bagate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The annual ‘Lokpradnya Award' given to the meritorious children of the Lokmat family members, is not only a recognition of the students' achievements but also guides them in the right career direction and provides inspiration,” said Nitin Bagate, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

The award presentation ceremony was organised at Lokmat Bhavan on Wednesday to honour the meritorious children of the 'Lokmat family members. This ceremony has been organised for the past eight years. DCP Nitin Bagate, Vice President (Human Resource) of Lokmat Group Balaji Muley, Editor Nandkishor Patil, Editor of Lokmat Samachar Amitabh Shrivastava, Executive Editor of Lokmat Times Yogesh Gole and General Manager of Lokmat Connect Ramesh Dedwal gave away awards to 72 students. Balaji Muley delivered the introductory speech while Shubhada Kapase conducted the proceedings of the programme and also proposed a vote of thanks.

The names of meritorious students who received awards are as follows:

Pranjal Kulkarni, ShantanuDawne,Ved Joshi, KhushbooPrasad, Yash Shimple, Mahima Chandiwal,Vaibhav Pawar, Ramanand Todkar, Sarthak Shirsat, Neha Shivangi,Vighnesh Godse, Ahartraj Dhawle, Kartiki Ghughe, Achal Chopde, Priyal Agrawal, Shreya Matkar, Amar Shete, Shraddha Sonatakke, Vaishnavi Raut, Shreyas Kanhere, Sai Bhusare, Kaustubh Pawar, Vaishnavi Godse, Sai Thorat, Akshat Shewale, Ankit Shinde, Martand Bolkar, Bhakti Ghughe, Renuka Pawar, Raj Gomte, Manshree Agrawal, Anagh Shewale, Radhika Raut, Shruti Dhepale, Swapnali Bolkar, Amruta Kulkarni, Om Todkar, Renuka Patil, Noor Sharif Uddin Ansari, Ayushi Dhawle, Shreyas Kawale, Toshik Patil, Om Prasad, Shreya Raut, Gauri Pawar, Tanvi Kakade, Om Bhusare, Darshan Sonar, Khushi Prasad, Saurabh Bhapkar, Atharv Dhakne, Aditya Munde, Abhay Munde, Om Ringne, Omkar Gajmal, Vaishnavi Vishnu Kawle, Vaishnavi Dheple, Gaurav Bhapkar, Nikhil Dawne, Shravani Joshi, Prem Kakde, Shantanu Shahane, Tushar Shinde, Muskan Prasad, Yash Patil, Swarali Dhawne, Kshitija Rudreshwar, Omkar Kulkarni, Shivani Wahul, Swaranghi Yeole, Chinmay Yeole and Shubham Kale.