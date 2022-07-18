Lone old woman dies in flat

Aurangabad,July 18:

An old woman Vanita Vasant Muke (75, Pannalalnagar) living alone in a flat dies on Sunday night. She talked to her nephew on phone on Sunday at around 9.30 pm. As she had not come out of the flat on Monday morning. The neighbours called her relatives. As there was not response from the flat, the fire brigade was called. Chief fire brigade officer R K Sure, officer Abdul Aziz, duty incharge L P Kolhe, Jawans Mahendra Khotkar, Ishaq Shaikh, Mohd Muzaffar, Chagan Salambad, Dinesh Veldode, and driver Jagdish Salambad rushed to the spot and break the door. Vanita was found unconscious on bed. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Osmanpura police station.