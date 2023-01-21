Lord Ram in Ayodhya temple will be bathed in sun rays on Ram Navami

Swami Govinddev Giriji: Darshan of Lord Ram from January 2024

Aurangabad: The sun rays will touch the idol of Lord Shriram at the temple in Ayodhya on Ram Navmi the same way as they touch the idol of Goddess Mahalaxmi in Kolhapur. This Kiranotsav will be celebrated every year, said Swami Govinddev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer of the Ayodhya Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nirman Nyasa on Saturday.

Swamiji held a press conference on the last day of the discourse series organized by the Samanvay Parivar. He said that till now the work of Shri Ram Mandir has been completed 65 percent. In the third week of January 2024, the idol of Shri Ram will be installed in the temple sanctum and darshan will be open for the devotees. The interior carving of the pillars of the temple is pending and the work will continue for a few years. So far, Rs 700 crores has been spent for this work. The second phase is the development of the temple premises and the construction of a protective wall. The total cost of development work in the first and second phase will be Rs 1500 crores.

Entry on the lines of Tirupati temple

It is estimated that one lakh to one and a half lakh devotees visit the Shri Ram temple every day. During Ramnavami, Dussehra, Diwali and other festivals, 5 to 6 lakh devotees will visit every day. Devotees will entre in the temple on similar lines of the Tirupati Balaji Temple. There will be a separate arrangement for VIPs. But, everyone will get free darshan.