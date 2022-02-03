Loss of pet animals in leopard attacks worrying farmers

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

The farmers at Shrikrishnawadi have got panicked after three pet animals (goats) were killed in leopard attacks on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the leopards have attacked at seven different places and injured 15 cattle and other pet

animals in Chincholi Limbaji and Ganeshpur Shivar and surrounding villages in the last month.

Acting upon the information, a team of forest personnel including forest guard G N Chathe and Vithal Shejul visited Shrikrishnawadi and inspected the sites recording animal loss. The forest personnel have spotted pug marks of leopard in the vicinity. Meanwhile, the farmers visiting the farms for watering the crops during the night hours, are worried as they claimed that the Sillod Forest Range officials failed to take measures to save animal loss and prevent harm to humans.

Chathe said," The movement of wildlife animals is spotted in the fields as dense jungles are there in Chincholi and Ganeshpur Shivar. The farmers should tie their pet animals like goats, sheeps, calves and dogs in the closed sheds. Besides, the farmers should step out of their homes in groups for watering their crops during the night hours."