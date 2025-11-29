Love mother tongue immensely: Jayu Bhatkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “No matter what media comes in the world, the power of newspapers is not in any other medium. If you want to work in the media, you need to have mastery of your language. For that, love your mother tongue immensely,” saidy Jayu Bhatkar, a media expert and former programme producer of Mumbai Doordarshan Kendra.

He was speaking in a programme on 'Youth and Opportunities in the Media' under the Mahatma Gandhi Lecture Series jointly organised by the Department of Marathi and the Student Development Board of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at the Marathi Department recently.

Marathi Department Head Dr Dasu Vaidya was present on the dais.

Bhatkar said that Saints and mahants used oral tradition as a medium to convey knowledge to the people. “No media has the power like a newspaper has. If you want to work in the media, love your language immensely,” he added.