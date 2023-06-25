LPC squads conduct raids on liquor dens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cantonment police have established four squads of lady police constables and raided the liquor dens where illicit liquor was being sold and served. The squads conducted raids in Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura area and seized the illicit liquor, and arrested the accused, informed PI Dr Kailash Deshmane.

Police said the Cantonment police received the information that liquor is being sold illegally in Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura area. PI Deshmane planned to send only LPCs to conduct the raids. The first squad included constables Meena Jadhav, and Aruna Waghere, the second Suman Pawar and Savita Londhe, the third Vaishali Chavan and the fourth included Jyoti Bhore and Priyanka Baduge. PSI Pandurang Dake was appointed to assist the third squad. All four squads conducted raids at various places. The first squad arrested the accused Manoj Rambhau RAut and seized 42 bottles of liquor from his house. The second squad arrested Akash Avsarmol and seized 34 bottles. The third squad seized the liquor squad from the house of Ashish Kharat. The fourth squad seized 38 country liquor bottles from the house of Rohit Shirke. Cases were registered with the Cantonment police station against all the accused.